Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PHILLIPS, CLINT ALAN

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #909, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #910, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

SCHLOBOHM, TYLER REGAN

Age: 21
Address: DRAPER, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #905, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #906, CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #907, CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #908, CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court

HAMBLIN, BRYCE DONOVAN

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #896, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

NIELSEN, ANDREW ALEXANDER

Age: 40
Address: CHUBBUCK, ID
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Violation of Commission
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

FERNANDEZ, SERGIO

Age: 31
Address: OXNARD, CA
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #900, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARTINEZ, DANIEL JAMIE

Age: 32
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #903, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West