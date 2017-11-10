Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PHILLIPS, CLINT ALAN Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #909, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #910, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

