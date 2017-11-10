Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PHILLIPS, CLINT ALAN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #909, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #910, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
SCHLOBOHM, TYLER REGAN
Age: 21
Address: DRAPER, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #905, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #906, CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #907, CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #908, CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAMBLIN, BRYCE DONOVAN
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #896, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
NIELSEN, ANDREW ALEXANDER
Age: 40
Address: CHUBBUCK, ID
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Violation of Commission
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
FERNANDEZ, SERGIO
Age: 31
Address: OXNARD, CA
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #900, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, DANIEL JAMIE
Age: 32
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #903, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West