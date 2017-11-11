Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JAMES, ANTHONY LEN Age: 47 Address: BETHEL SPRINGS, TN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #915, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



DONAHOO, SHANE EVAN Age: 33 Address: BOULDER, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO

LUTZ, ELISABETH ANN Age: 74 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO

SMITH, AUTUMN RAINI Age: 21 Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO