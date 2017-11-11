Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JAMES, ANTHONY LEN
Age: 47
Address: BETHEL SPRINGS, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #915, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
DONAHOO, SHANE EVAN
Age: 33
Address: BOULDER, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
LUTZ, ELISABETH ANN
Age: 74
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SMITH, AUTUMN RAINI
Age: 21
Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
JACKSON, MARIA YESENIA
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court