CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JAMES, ANTHONY LEN

Age: 47
Address: BETHEL SPRINGS, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #915, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DONAHOO, SHANE EVAN

Age: 33
Address: BOULDER, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

LUTZ, ELISABETH ANN

Age: 74
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

SMITH, AUTUMN RAINI

Age: 21
Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

JACKSON, MARIA YESENIA

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 