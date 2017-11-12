Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MCGILL, DOUGLAS HARKINS
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #924, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #925, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #926, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #927, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #928, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
CAMPOS, STACEY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN
Age: 38
Address: DUBACH, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #920, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: , Bond: #921, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
OLSON, DARREN M
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #918, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #919, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BARRY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HERMAN, CARRIE ANN
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #916, CASH, $520, Court: Circuit Court East
WHICKER, JOSEPH WESLEY
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-11
Released: 2017-11-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #922, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West