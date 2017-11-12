Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCGILL, DOUGLAS HARKINS Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #924, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #925, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #926, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #927, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #928, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAMPOS, STACEY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN Age: 38 Address: DUBACH, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #920, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: , Bond: #921, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East



OLSON, DARREN M Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #918, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #919, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BARRY Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

