Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MCGILL, DOUGLAS HARKINS

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #924, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #925, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #926, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #927, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #928, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

CAMPOS, STACEY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN

Age: 38
Address: DUBACH, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #920, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: , Bond: #921, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

OLSON, DARREN M

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #918, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #919, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BARRY

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

HERMAN, CARRIE ANN

Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #916, CASH, $520, Court: Circuit Court East

WHICKER, JOSEPH WESLEY

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-11
Released: 2017-11-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #922, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 