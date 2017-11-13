Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RODRIGUEZ CALZADA, LAZARO Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #939, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #940, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #941, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #942, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAMPOS BENITEZ, JUAN ANTONIO Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #934, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #936, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Driver’s License – Required Status: , Bond: #935, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Flashing Signals – Red Status: , Bond: #937, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #938, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

