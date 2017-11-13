0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RODRIGUEZ CALZADA, LAZARO

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #939, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #940, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #941, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #942, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

CAMPOS BENITEZ, JUAN ANTONIO

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #934, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #936, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: , Bond: #935, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Flashing Signals – Red
    • Status: , Bond: #937, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #938, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

MARTIN, JACKIE JOE

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
    • Status: , Bond: #931, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits
    • Status: , Bond: #932, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: , Bond: #933, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

 

HARTFORD, DAVID DANIEL

 

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-11-12
Released: 2017-11-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #929, CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West