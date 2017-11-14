Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #948, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #949, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
DELONG, TAYLOR CIANNA
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: , Bond: #947, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
OCONNELL, DONALD DWAYNE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ZANETTI, ALAN STONE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles (WRNT FTA)
Status: PENDING, Bond: #944, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CLARK, DAVID WAYNE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-13
Released: 2017-11-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SUPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #946, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court