Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #948, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #949, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court



DELONG, TAYLOR CIANNA Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-13 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #947, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



OCONNELL, DONALD DWAYNE Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

