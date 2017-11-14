0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #948, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #949, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

DELONG, TAYLOR CIANNA

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: , Bond: #947, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

OCONNELL, DONALD DWAYNE

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ZANETTI, ALAN STONE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles (WRNT FTA)

Status: PENDING, Bond: #944, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CLARK, DAVID WAYNE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-13
Released: 2017-11-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SUPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #946, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court