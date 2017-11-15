0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MANSKE, RODNEY LAYNE

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BOSS, KAYLA LYNN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #952, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #954, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

BURGA MURO, MARIA FABIOLA DEL MILAGRO

Age: 30
Address: HAILEY, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MISKA, AUSTIN DANIEL

Age: 23
Address: RUSH CITY, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #951, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

