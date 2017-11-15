Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MANSKE, RODNEY LAYNE
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BOSS, KAYLA LYNN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #952, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #954, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
BURGA MURO, MARIA FABIOLA DEL MILAGRO
Age: 30
Address: HAILEY, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MISKA, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age: 23
Address: RUSH CITY, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #951, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
