Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MANSKE, RODNEY LAYNE Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



BOSS, KAYLA LYNN Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #952, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #954, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



BURGA MURO, MARIA FABIOLA DEL MILAGRO Age: 30 Address: HAILEY, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



MISKA, AUSTIN DANIEL Age: 23 Address: RUSH CITY, MN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #951, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

