Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BECKSTEAD, MELISSA RENEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #974, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #976, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #975, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
BRITT, BRENDA MICHEL
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #973, CASH, $225, Court: Circuit Court East
MACY, DANNY PAUL
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WARREN, TRACY RAY
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #971, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
PRYOR, SCOTT DANIEL
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #970, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
EDWARDS, JACK SCOTT
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
</d