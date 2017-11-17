0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BECKSTEAD, MELISSA RENEE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #974, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #976, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #975, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

BRITT, BRENDA MICHEL

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #973, CASH, $225, Court: Circuit Court East

MACY, DANNY PAUL

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WARREN, TRACY RAY

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #971, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

PRYOR, SCOTT DANIEL

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #970, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

EDWARDS, JACK SCOTT

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

