Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BECKSTEAD, MELISSA RENEE Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #974, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #976, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #975, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East



BRITT, BRENDA MICHEL Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #973, CASH, $225, Court: Circuit Court East



MACY, DANNY PAUL Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



WARREN, TRACY RAY Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #971, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



PRYOR, SCOTT DANIEL Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #970, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



EDWARDS, JACK SCOTT Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

