Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
FREEMAN, JIM C
Age: 22
Address: TEEC NOS POS, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #981, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ALLAMI, NAWFAL
Age: 27
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #979, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: Circuit Court West
BOWLER, JESSE RUGENE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHVA
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MOREY, DARRELL RAY
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #978, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MANSKE, RODNEY LAYNE
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SUBS
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #977, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER
MACY, DANNY PAUL
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #972, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #972, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West