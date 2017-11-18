0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FREEMAN, JIM C

Age: 22
Address: TEEC NOS POS, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #981, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

ALLAMI, NAWFAL

Age: 27
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #979, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: Circuit Court West

BOWLER, JESSE RUGENE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHVA

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

MOREY, DARRELL RAY

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #978, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MANSKE, RODNEY LAYNE

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SUBS

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #977, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER

MACY, DANNY PAUL

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #972, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #972, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West

 