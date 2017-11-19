0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #987, CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

WEST, JESSICA ANN

Age: 32
Address: WASHINGTON TERR, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #985, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #986, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROTH, MELVIN JAY

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #984, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: , Bond: #984, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

RODRIGUEZ CALZADA, LAZARO

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-13
Released: 2017-11-19
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #939, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #940, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #941, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #942, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

MOORE, CHRISILLA A

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-19
Released: 2017-11-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #989, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

CHAVARRIA ALVAREZ, JESUS EMILIO

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-19
Released: 2017-11-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #990, CASH, $265, Court: OTHER

RITTER, BONNIE JO

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking: 2017-10-20
Released: 2017-11-19
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #750, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #752, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-17
Released: 2017-09-11
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #295, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 