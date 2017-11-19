Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #987, CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



WEST, JESSICA ANN Age: 32 Address: WASHINGTON TERR, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #985, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #986, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

