Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #987, CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
WEST, JESSICA ANN
Age: 32
Address: WASHINGTON TERR, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #985, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #986, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROTH, MELVIN JAY
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #984, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: #984, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
RODRIGUEZ CALZADA, LAZARO
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-13
Released: 2017-11-19
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #939, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #940, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #941, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #942, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MOORE, CHRISILLA A
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-19
Released: 2017-11-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #989, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
CHAVARRIA ALVAREZ, JESUS EMILIO
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-19
Released: 2017-11-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #990, CASH, $265, Court: OTHER
RITTER, BONNIE JO
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking: 2017-10-20
Released: 2017-11-19
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #750, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #752, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-17
Released: 2017-09-11
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #295, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court