CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

SCHUMACHER, LILIENITA ELINA

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #842, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

ROBINSON, OLEN DAVID

Age: 57
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #841, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

HERNANDEZ, LEONARDO

Age: 33
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER