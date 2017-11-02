Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCHUMACHER, LILIENITA ELINA Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court



BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #842, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



ROBINSON, OLEN DAVID Age: 57 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders Status: PENDING, Bond: #841, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

