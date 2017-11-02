Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SCHUMACHER, LILIENITA ELINA
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #842, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
ROBINSON, OLEN DAVID
Age: 57
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #841, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
HERNANDEZ, LEONARDO
Age: 33
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER