0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LINCOLN, KELLI DANIELLE

Age: 34
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Prohibited Parking – Outside Business/Residence Districts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CORLEY, ERIK ANTHONY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #994, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #995, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOUSTON, ROBERT N

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

STEVENS, LACEY KAY

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 