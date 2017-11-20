Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LINCOLN, KELLI DANIELLE
Age: 34
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Prohibited Parking – Outside Business/Residence Districts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CORLEY, ERIK ANTHONY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #994, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #995, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOUSTON, ROBERT N
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
STEVENS, LACEY KAY
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East