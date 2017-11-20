Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LINCOLN, KELLI DANIELLE Age: 34 Address: SUPERIOR, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-20 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Prohibited Parking – Outside Business/Residence Districts Status: PENDING, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



CORLEY, ERIK ANTHONY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #994, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #995, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOUSTON, ROBERT N Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

