CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOLMES, DALE R

Age: 55
Address: HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-21
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK

Age: 30
Address: BIG PINEY, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

BAYSINGER, LAWRENCE MARTIN

Age: 29
Address: BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SELL, ORIN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-20
Released: 2017-11-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
  • Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #999, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court

 