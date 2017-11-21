Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOLMES, DALE R Age: 55 Address: HOPKINSVILLE, KY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK Age: 30 Address: BIG PINEY, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

