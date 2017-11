Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ARMAJO JR, ARLEN LELAND Age: 28 Address: BISMARCK, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



HUNT, BRANDON LEE Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1005, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #1006, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: , Bond: #1007, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAIR, BRADLEY MICHAEL Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1003, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



ADAMSKI, RICHARD ANTHONY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1004, SURETY OR CASH, $1565, Court: RS Municipal Court



PHILLIPS, DALE KENT Age: 50 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO

DAVIS, JARROD STEPHEN Age: 36 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MILLER, JORDAN MICHAEL Age: 24 Address: CENTRAL POINT, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO

GUGLER, WILLIE Age: 44 Address: WILLARD, UT Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MELIKIAN, ANDREW MICHAEL Age: 24 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO