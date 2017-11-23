Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
SANCHEZ TORRES, DIEGO
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1018, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1021, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
VILLA, CYNTHIA ELVIRA
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1020, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1017, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
HOLMES, WAYDE MICHAEL
Age: 41
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1013, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1014, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
NIEMANN, WILLIAM ALAN
Age: 53
Address: BELLEVUE, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BROUGH, MELISSA ROSEANNE
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1011, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
RIGGS, HAYDEN ANTHONY
Age: 18
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
CROW, BRADLEY EUGENE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
GUTIERREZ, MANUEL
Age: 45
Address: ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
LEWIS, SAMANTHA E
Age: 26
Address: MARTINEZ, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
ROBERT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
Age: 41
Address: BURKEVILLE, TX
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO