0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SANCHEZ TORRES, DIEGO

Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1018, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1021, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

VILLA, CYNTHIA ELVIRA

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1020, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1017, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

HOLMES, WAYDE MICHAEL

Age: 41
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1013, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1014, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

NIEMANN, WILLIAM ALAN

Age: 53
Address: BELLEVUE, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BROUGH, MELISSA ROSEANNE

Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1011, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

RIGGS, HAYDEN ANTHONY

Age: 18
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

CROW, BRADLEY EUGENE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

GUTIERREZ, MANUEL

Age: 45
Address: ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

LEWIS, SAMANTHA E

Age: 26
Address: MARTINEZ, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

ROBERT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

Age: 41
Address: BURKEVILLE, TX
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

 