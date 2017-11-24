Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1023, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

