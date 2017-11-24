0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1023, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

ABRAMS, ROBERT BRAIN

Age: 47
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 