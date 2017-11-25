Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DROZD, EUGENE JAMES
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1027, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
SHEPHERD, CODY GENE
Age: 24
Address: SYRACUSE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1026, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA
Age: 40
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1025, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
MCGILL, DOUGLAS HARKINS
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-24
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
PORTILLO, JENNIFER ESMERALDA
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Dis