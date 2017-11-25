Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DROZD, EUGENE JAMES Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-25 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #1027, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



SHEPHERD, CODY GENE Age: 24 Address: SYRACUSE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1026, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA Age: 40 Address: RAWLINS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-24 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1025, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



MCGILL, DOUGLAS HARKINS Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-11-24 Scheduled Release: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

