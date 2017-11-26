0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

THOMAS, WILLIAM DAVID

Age: 50
Address: DALLAS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1036, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Careless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1037, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

RATCLIFF, JONATHAN JOSEPH

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1033, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1034, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1035, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

NAVARRO-SALGADO, LIZETTE

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LOTT, REID LYNN

Age: 57
Address: RIVERDALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Violation of Commercial Veh Act
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Violation of Commercial Veh Act
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Prohibited Parking – At Edge or Curb
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LOTT, JULIA ANN

Age: 51
Address: RIVERDALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

 