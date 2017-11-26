Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

THOMAS, WILLIAM DAVID Age: 50 Address: DALLAS, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1036, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #1037, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



RATCLIFF, JONATHAN JOSEPH Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1033, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1034, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1035, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West



NAVARRO-SALGADO, LIZETTE Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #1032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



LOTT, REID LYNN Age: 57 Address: RIVERDALE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Prohibited Parking – At Edge or Curb Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

