Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
THOMAS, WILLIAM DAVID
Age: 50
Address: DALLAS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1036, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1037, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
RATCLIFF, JONATHAN JOSEPH
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1033, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1034, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1035, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
NAVARRO-SALGADO, LIZETTE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LOTT, REID LYNN
Age: 57
Address: RIVERDALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Violation of Commercial Veh Act
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Violation of Commercial Veh Act
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Prohibited Parking – At Edge or Curb
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LOTT, JULIA ANN
Age: 51
Address: RIVERDALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West