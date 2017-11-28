0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BANKHEAD, FRANK LEE

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1041, CASH, $90, Court: Circuit Court East

HART, QUINTYN GARY

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1040, CASH, $440, Court: Circuit Court East

ENGLE, JOSEPH STEPHEN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1039, CASH, $970, Court: Circuit Court East

OCONNELL, DONALD DWAYNE

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 