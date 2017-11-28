Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BANKHEAD, FRANK LEE Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1041, CASH, $90, Court: Circuit Court East



HART, QUINTYN GARY Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1040, CASH, $440, Court: Circuit Court East



ENGLE, JOSEPH STEPHEN Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1039, CASH, $970, Court: Circuit Court East

