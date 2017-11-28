Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BANKHEAD, FRANK LEE
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1041, CASH, $90, Court: Circuit Court East
HART, QUINTYN GARY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1040, CASH, $440, Court: Circuit Court East
ENGLE, JOSEPH STEPHEN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1039, CASH, $970, Court: Circuit Court East
OCONNELL, DONALD DWAYNE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East