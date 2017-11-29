Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JAQUEZ, JAVIER JUNIOR
Age: 28
Address: HENDERSON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1051, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #1052, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1053, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLARKE, DALE WAYNE
Age: 54
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
VALLADARES, ANDRES
Age: 66
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: , Bond: #1049, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: , Bond: #1048, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
OLSON, DARREN M
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1047, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court