CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JAQUEZ, JAVIER JUNIOR

Age: 28
Address: HENDERSON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1051, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #1052, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1053, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

CLARKE, DALE WAYNE

Age: 54
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

VALLADARES, ANDRES

Age: 66
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUS
    • Status: , Bond: #1049, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: , Bond: #1048, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

OLSON, DARREN M

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1047, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court

 