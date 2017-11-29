Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JAQUEZ, JAVIER JUNIOR Age: 28 Address: HENDERSON, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1051, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #1052, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1053, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



CLARKE, DALE WAYNE Age: 54 Address: OAKDALE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



VALLADARES, ANDRES Age: 66 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS Status: , Bond: #1049, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #1048, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

