CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ANDERSON, MICHAEL TYRONE

Age: 54
Address: JACKSONVILLE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DAVIS, CUTTER LEE

Age: 23
Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HOGG, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 23
Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1056, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1055, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ANTHONY, ROSE MARY

Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1054, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

CLARKE, DALE WAYNE

Age: 54
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 