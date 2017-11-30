Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ANDERSON, MICHAEL TYRONE
Age: 54
Address: JACKSONVILLE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
DAVIS, CUTTER LEE
Age: 23
Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HOGG, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 23
Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1056, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1055, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ANTHONY, ROSE MARY
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1054, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLARKE, DALE WAYNE
Age: 54
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West