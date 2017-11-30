Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ANDERSON, MICHAEL TYRONE Age: 54 Address: JACKSONVILLE, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



DAVIS, CUTTER LEE Age: 23 Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



HOGG, JENNIFER LYNN Age: 23 Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #1056, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1055, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



ANTHONY, ROSE MARY Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1054, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

