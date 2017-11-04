0

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 4

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BORALHO, TONY BEAR

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #861, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

CRAMER, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 61
Address: MARSHALL, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MITCHELSON, TIFFANY ANN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #858, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

MANUSZAK, JEROME PAUL

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HILDRETH, LORA LEA

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Acts -Fraud – Failing to Disclose – 1st Offense, 6 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DAVIS, TANNER KRISTJAN

Age: 21
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

GELDERT, REX BAIRD

Age: 31
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

WRIGHT, ALRETTA ANN

Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West