Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 4

BORALHO, TONY BEAR Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: Booking Date: 2017-11-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #861, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



CRAMER, ROBERT WAYNE Age: 61 Address: MARSHALL, NC Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



MITCHELSON, TIFFANY ANN Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #858, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



MANUSZAK, JEROME PAUL Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



HILDRETH, LORA LEA Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Acts -Fraud – Failing to Disclose – 1st Offense, 6 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



DAVIS, TANNER KRISTJAN Age: 21 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO

GELDERT, REX BAIRD Age: 31 Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO