Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 5

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOLDSWORTH, SUMMER GRACE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #866, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #865, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East



POTTER, DANIEL RAY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



VAVRA, KELLY JASON Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

