Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 5

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HOLDSWORTH, SUMMER GRACE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #866, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #865, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
POTTER, DANIEL RAY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
VAVRA, KELLY JASON
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
VAVRA, MONA RAY
Age: 44
Address: THORNTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: , Bond: #862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West