CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 5

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOLDSWORTH, SUMMER GRACE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Open Container in Moving Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #866, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #865, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

POTTER, DANIEL RAY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

VAVRA, KELLY JASON

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

VAVRA, MONA RAY

Age: 44
Address: THORNTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
    • Status: , Bond: #862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 