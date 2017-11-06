Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SIMMONS, TAMARA ANN
Age: 37
Address: KINGMAN, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #869, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
COX, LORI JANE
Age: 32
Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #867, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
POTTER, DANIEL RAY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-05
Released: 2017-11-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #868, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court