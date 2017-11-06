Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SIMMONS, TAMARA ANN Age: 37 Address: KINGMAN, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-06 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #869, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



COX, LORI JANE Age: 32 Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #867, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

