0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SIMMONS, TAMARA ANN

Age: 37
Address: KINGMAN, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #869, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

COX, LORI JANE

Age: 32
Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #867, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

POTTER, DANIEL RAY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-05
Released: 2017-11-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #868, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court