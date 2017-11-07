0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #880, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MCCURDY, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

LONG, DAKOTA SUE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #873, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

STOVER, COURTNY MARIE

Age: 26
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER