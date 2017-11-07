Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #880, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCCURDY, CHRISTOPHER JOHN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-11-06 Scheduled Release: 2017-11-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East



LONG, DAKOTA SUE Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #873, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

