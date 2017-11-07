Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #880, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCCURDY, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
LONG, DAKOTA SUE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #873, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
STOVER, COURTNY MARIE
Age: 26
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER