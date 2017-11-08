Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
STILL, JASON LEE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #884, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
ZELAYA, MARIO MANRIQUEZ
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #881, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #882, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #883, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #881, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East