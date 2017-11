Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 9

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MARCH, ASHTEN MARIE Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-09 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #894, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



MURPHY, DUSTIN JAMES Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD

SHANKS, STEVIE LEE Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



PORTER, JAKOB EDWARD Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #891, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



WHITE, BRYAN VAN Age: 35 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #890, CASH, $1320, Court: Circuit Court East



RASDALL, DANIELLE JEANETTE Age: 29 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #889, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court



HURTADO, DANIEL MARTIN Age: 36 Address: RIVERSIDE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: #887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West