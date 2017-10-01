Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NORDWICK, KAREN LYNN Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-01 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East



CHRISTENSEN, MELVIN RANDY Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Malicious Mischief Status: PENDING, Bond: #585, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #584, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



HESLEP, DEVAN SHANE Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-30 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

