Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
NORDWICK, KAREN LYNN
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
CHRISTENSEN, MELVIN RANDY
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Malicious Mischief
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #585, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #584, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
HESLEP, DEVAN SHANE
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LUJAN, DARIK ANTONI
Age: 26
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #576, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
CHACON, JOE ONOFRE
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-09-30
Released: 2017-10-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #581, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court