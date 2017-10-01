0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NORDWICK, KAREN LYNN

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

CHRISTENSEN, MELVIN RANDY

Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Malicious Mischief
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #585, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #584, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

HESLEP, DEVAN SHANE

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

LUJAN, DARIK ANTONI

Age: 26
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-30
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #576, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

CHACON, JOE ONOFRE

Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-09-30
Released: 2017-10-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #581, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 