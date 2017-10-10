Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ATENE, LEO WILLIAM Age: 44 Address: OREM, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #657, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #658, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #659, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #660, CASH, $230, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROBERTSON, WILSON LEE Age: 29 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #661, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West



BRADSHAW, THOMAS ALAN Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Improper Lane Usage Status: , Bond: #652, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #653, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: , Bond: #651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

