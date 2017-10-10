Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
ATENE, LEO WILLIAM
Age: 44
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: , Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #657, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #658, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #659, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #660, CASH, $230, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROBERTSON, WILSON LEE
Age: 29
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #661, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
BRADSHAW, THOMAS ALAN
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Improper Lane Usage
- Status: , Bond: #652, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #653, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: , Bond: #651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
POWELL, WILLIAM MYRON
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-09
Released: 2017-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #654, CASH, $340, Court: Circuit Court East