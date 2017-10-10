0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ATENE, LEO WILLIAM

Age: 44
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: , Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #657, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #658, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #659, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #660, CASH, $230, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROBERTSON, WILSON LEE

Age: 29
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #661, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

BRADSHAW, THOMAS ALAN

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Improper Lane Usage
    • Status: , Bond: #652, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #653, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: , Bond: #651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

POWELL, WILLIAM MYRON

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-09
Released: 2017-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #654, CASH, $340, Court: Circuit Court East

 