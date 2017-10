Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 12

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PARTRIDGE, JERAMY DUSTIN Age: 30 Address: HARTSEL, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO

HAYS, CHRISTOPHER EARL Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #668, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #669, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #669, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West



LONGE, DENNIS SHANE Age: 26 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #666, CASH, $960, Court: Circuit Court East