Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 13

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LEAVITT, TYLER JOSEPH Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: , Bond: #676, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #678, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #677, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



MCCULLOCH, MICHAEL MAX Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt Circuit Court Status: PENDING, Bond: #675, CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East



CLIFT, MORRIS VICTOR Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-12 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #673, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #674, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East



SMITH, JASMINE MONIQUE Age: 29 Address: HATTIESBURG, Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-10-12 Arresting Agency: PTS

KERSCHEN, REBECCA MAE Age: 33 Address: AUROA, Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-10-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MEEKER, HEATHER JOY Age: 25 Address: FT COLLINS, CO Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-10-12 Arresting Agency: PTS

OSTROM, RICKY DEAN Age: 60 Address: MALAD, ID Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-10-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



ALBERT, CORBY EARL Age: 43 Address: MARBLETON, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-10-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court