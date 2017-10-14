0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SMITH, SAMANTHA CAITLIN

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

CAMACHO GUTIERREZ, FIDEL

Age: 21
Address: CLEARLAKE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

RODRIGUEZ, GRACE ANN

Age: 51
Address: CLEARLAKE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Permitting Unlicensed Person to Drive
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCHWARTZ, NATHAN JAY

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

LAWS, DALLAN RICH

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Solicit an Act of Prostitution
    • Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

CLEARY, DUSTIN RAY

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

CORDOVA, BYRON ANTHONY

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #683, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #684, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #685, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROICE, CARL B

Age: 41
Address: GILLETE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: SUBS

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #679, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

FABINO, RACHEL ANN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: OTHR

HOOKER, TRAVIS MICHEAL

Age: 22
Address: CORTEZ, CO
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: OTHR