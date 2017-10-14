Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SMITH, SAMANTHA CAITLIN Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



CAMACHO GUTIERREZ, FIDEL Age: 21 Address: CLEARLAKE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



RODRIGUEZ, GRACE ANN Age: 51 Address: CLEARLAKE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Permitting Unlicensed Person to Drive Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



SCHWARTZ, NATHAN JAY Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



LAWS, DALLAN RICH Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Solicit an Act of Prostitution Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



CLEARY, DUSTIN RAY Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



CORDOVA, BYRON ANTHONY Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #683, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #684, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #685, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROICE, CARL B Age: 41 Address: GILLETE, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: SUBS Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #679, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



FABINO, RACHEL ANN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: OTHR