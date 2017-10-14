Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SMITH, SAMANTHA CAITLIN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
CAMACHO GUTIERREZ, FIDEL
Age: 21
Address: CLEARLAKE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
RODRIGUEZ, GRACE ANN
Age: 51
Address: CLEARLAKE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Permitting Unlicensed Person to Drive
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SCHWARTZ, NATHAN JAY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
LAWS, DALLAN RICH
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Solicit an Act of Prostitution
- Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
CLEARY, DUSTIN RAY
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
CORDOVA, BYRON ANTHONY
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #683, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #684, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #685, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROICE, CARL B
Age: 41
Address: GILLETE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: SUBS
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #679, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
FABINO, RACHEL ANN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: OTHR
HOOKER, TRAVIS MICHEAL
Age: 22
Address: CORTEZ, CO
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: OTHR