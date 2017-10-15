0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 15

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PHILLIPS, ZACHARY LOGAN

Age: 28
Address: WILLIS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #700, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RODRIGUEZ HERNANDEZ, MARCOS JESUS

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #697, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #696, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #699, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #695, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

MILEY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

HARDER, MELISSA KAY

Age: 29
Address: GOLDEN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

TURNER, JEFFERY TIMOTHY MICHEAL

Age: 28
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WILSON, SAVANNAH LANE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East