Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 15

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PHILLIPS, ZACHARY LOGAN
Age: 28
Address: WILLIS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #700, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
RODRIGUEZ HERNANDEZ, MARCOS JESUS
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #697, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #696, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #699, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #695, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
MILEY, BRANDON LEE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HARDER, MELISSA KAY
Age: 29
Address: GOLDEN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
TURNER, JEFFERY TIMOTHY MICHEAL
Age: 28
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WILSON, SAVANNAH LANE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East