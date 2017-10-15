Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 15

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

PHILLIPS, ZACHARY LOGAN Age: 28 Address: WILLIS, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #700, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



RODRIGUEZ HERNANDEZ, MARCOS JESUS Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #697, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #696, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #699, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #695, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East



MILEY, BRANDON LEE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



HARDER, MELISSA KAY Age: 29 Address: GOLDEN, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



TURNER, JEFFERY TIMOTHY MICHEAL Age: 28 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

