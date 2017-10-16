Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 16

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GARCIA NAVAS, LUSVIN ANTONIO
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #702, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #704, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
HILTNER, JOHN R
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #701, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West