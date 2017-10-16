0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 16

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GARCIA NAVAS, LUSVIN ANTONIO

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #702, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #704, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

HILTNER, JOHN R

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #701, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West