Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
COLLINS, DARWIN DON
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: , Bond: #706, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: , Bond: #707, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: , Bond: #708, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #709, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-16
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West