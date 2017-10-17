Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COLLINS, DARWIN DON Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: , Bond: #706, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: , Bond: #707, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: , Bond: #708, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #709, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

