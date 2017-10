Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 18

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WEST, HILARY ANN Age: 38 Address: LOVELAND, CO Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MORENO, HECTOR MIGUEL Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #719, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PETERSON, BERNHARDT HENRY Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #717, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: District Court



CAMPBELL, CINDY LEE Age: 50 Address: VERNAL, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



REINHART, CHAD THOMAS Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd and Subseq Status: PENDING, Bond: #715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



WALKER, DENNIS RAY Age: 65 Address: TULSA, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #714, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #718, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court