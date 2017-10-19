Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 19

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NELSON, SCOTT JAMES Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #730, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #731, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #732, CASH, $325, Court: Circuit Court East



ALLEN, DALLAS BRADLEY Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #729, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West



HENDRICKSON, CORY JOHNNY Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #725, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #726, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West



LAKE II, DAVID DEAN Age: 18 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #724, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #723, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



MACY, STEVEN JAMES Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense Status: , Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court



SMITH, ASHLEY B Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #720, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MCCUISTION, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN Age: 29 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MAHARAJ, MILES KING Age: 36 Address: MURRAY, UT Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO

RUSSELL, DUANE DARNELLE Age: 25 Address: KANSAS CITY, KS Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO CAROTHERS, RAYMOND COLE Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



PERSINGER, DEBORAH LYNNE Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-10-18 Released: 2017-10-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO