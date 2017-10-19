0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 19

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NELSON, SCOTT JAMES

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #730, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: #731, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #732, CASH, $325, Court: Circuit Court East

ALLEN, DALLAS BRADLEY

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: #729, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

HENDRICKSON, CORY JOHNNY

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #725, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: #726, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

LAKE II, DAVID DEAN

Age: 18
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: #724, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #723, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

MACY, STEVEN JAMES

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

SMITH, ASHLEY B

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #720, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

MCCUISTION, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN

Age: 29
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

MAHARAJ, MILES KING

Age: 36
Address: MURRAY, UT
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

RUSSELL, DUANE DARNELLE

Age: 25
Address: KANSAS CITY, KS
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

CAROTHERS, RAYMOND COLE

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

PERSINGER, DEBORAH LYNNE

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-18
Released: 2017-10-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

