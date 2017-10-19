Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 19

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
NELSON, SCOTT JAMES
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #730, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #731, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #732, CASH, $325, Court: Circuit Court East
ALLEN, DALLAS BRADLEY
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #729, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
HENDRICKSON, CORY JOHNNY
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #725, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #726, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
LAKE II, DAVID DEAN
Age: 18
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #724, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #723, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
MACY, STEVEN JAMES
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
SMITH, ASHLEY B
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #720, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MCCUISTION, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN
Age: 29
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
MAHARAJ, MILES KING
Age: 36
Address: MURRAY, UT
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
RUSSELL, DUANE DARNELLE
Age: 25
Address: KANSAS CITY, KS
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
CAROTHERS, RAYMOND COLE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PERSINGER, DEBORAH LYNNE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-18
Released: 2017-10-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
</div