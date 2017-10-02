0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 2

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #595, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
    • Status: , Bond: #596, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

SKINNER, CLIFTON MARK WALKER

Age: 23
Address: ODESSA, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #593, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #594, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

SCHWARTZ, NATHAN JAY

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #592, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

TUNG, MIKE

Age: 69
Address: CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

ZHAO, YONGQIN

Age: 50
Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #590, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JOU, GUANG FUH

Age: 62
Address: DOWNERS CROVE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DUNCAN, JACKSON CARL

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #586, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WILSON, SAVANNAH LANE

Age: 30

 

Address: BIG PINEY, WY
Booking: 2017-10-01
Released: 2017-10-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #587, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court