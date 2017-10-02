Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 2

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #595, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: , Bond: #596, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court



SKINNER, CLIFTON MARK WALKER Age: 23 Address: ODESSA, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #593, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #594, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court



SCHWARTZ, NATHAN JAY Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #592, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



TUNG, MIKE Age: 69 Address: CRYSTAL LAKE, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



ZHAO, YONGQIN Age: 50 Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #590, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



JOU, GUANG FUH Age: 62 Address: DOWNERS CROVE, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

