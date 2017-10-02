Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 2

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #595, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: , Bond: #596, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
SKINNER, CLIFTON MARK WALKER
Age: 23
Address: ODESSA, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #593, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #594, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
SCHWARTZ, NATHAN JAY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #592, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
TUNG, MIKE
Age: 69
Address: CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ZHAO, YONGQIN
Age: 50
Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #590, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JOU, GUANG FUH
Age: 62
Address: DOWNERS CROVE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DUNCAN, JACKSON CARL
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #586, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WILSON, SAVANNAH LANE
Age: 30
Address: BIG PINEY, WY
Booking: 2017-10-01
Released: 2017-10-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #587, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court