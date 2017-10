Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 20

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VARWIG, JOSHUA JAMES Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO

RICHARDSON, THOMAS Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #742, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: , Bond: #742, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



WARD, EZEIKEL Z Age: 37 Address: NAMPA, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #741, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



TORRES, DYLAN RAY Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #740, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



WEDGEWOOD, MATTHEW JAMES Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Scheduled Release: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



BRASHIER, EDWARD SAMUEL Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #736, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



SCHOUBOE, ERIC MADISON Age: 48 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Prohibited Parking – Outside Business/Residence Districts Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

HENDRICKSON, CORY JOHNNY Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-10-19 Released: 2017-10-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #725, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #726, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West