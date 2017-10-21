0

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RITTER, BONNIE JO

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #750, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #752, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #749, CASH, $2344, Court: Circuit Court East

HERRINGTON, PENNI DIANN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #748, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

BLAKEMAN, MATTHEW MORGAN

Age: 35
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #747, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

GUILES, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 39
Address: DRAPER, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: NWS

GOODRO, DALE BRUCE

Age: 52
Address: WHEATLAND, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: NWS

BLAKEMAN, NELLIE SUZANNE

Age: 45
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: UCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #746, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

DUBOSE, JOSEPH ISIAH

Age: 24
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking: 2017-10-20
Released: 2017-10-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Business License
    • Status: , Bond: #751, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court