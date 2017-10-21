Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
RITTER, BONNIE JO
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #750, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #752, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #749, CASH, $2344, Court: Circuit Court East
HERRINGTON, PENNI DIANN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #748, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
BLAKEMAN, MATTHEW MORGAN
Age: 35
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #747, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
GUILES, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 39
Address: DRAPER, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: NWS
GOODRO, DALE BRUCE
Age: 52
Address: WHEATLAND, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: NWS
BLAKEMAN, NELLIE SUZANNE
Age: 45
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2017-10-20
Arresting Agency: UCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #746, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
DUBOSE, JOSEPH ISIAH
Age: 24
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking: 2017-10-20
Released: 2017-10-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Business License
- Status: , Bond: #751, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court