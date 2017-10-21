Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RITTER, BONNIE JO Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #750, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #752, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #749, CASH, $2344, Court: Circuit Court East



HERRINGTON, PENNI DIANN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders Status: PENDING, Bond: #748, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



BLAKEMAN, MATTHEW MORGAN Age: 35 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #747, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



GUILES, ROBERT WAYNE Age: 39 Address: DRAPER, UT Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-20 Arresting Agency: NWS

GOODRO, DALE BRUCE Age: 52 Address: WHEATLAND, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-20 Arresting Agency: NWS