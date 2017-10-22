0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 22

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAYNARD, RICKIE LEE

Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #755, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

MUNTANU, ANGELA

Age: 30
Address: COLLEGE PARK, MD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LECKIE, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Burglary From Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #753, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 