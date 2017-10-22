Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 22

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MAYNARD, RICKIE LEE
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #755, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
MUNTANU, ANGELA
Age: 30
Address: COLLEGE PARK, MD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LECKIE, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #753, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West