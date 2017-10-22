Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 22

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAYNARD, RICKIE LEE Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #755, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



MUNTANU, ANGELA Age: 30 Address: COLLEGE PARK, MD Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

