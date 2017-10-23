Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 23

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ENGEL, ZACHARY AUSTIN
Age: 26
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
OTERO, ADAM LYLE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #757, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #758, CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court