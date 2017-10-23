0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 23

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ENGEL, ZACHARY AUSTIN

Age: 26
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

OTERO, ADAM LYLE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #757, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #758, CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

 