Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 23

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ENGEL, ZACHARY AUSTIN Age: 26 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

