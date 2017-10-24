Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MURPHY, RYAN JOEL
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #769, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
RASMUSSEN, BRENDON JON
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #768, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
EVANS, AMBER NECOL
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy
- Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
CONIGILIO, JON CHRISTOPHER
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #766, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
WHELAN, JENNIFER JOANN
Age: 38
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #761, CASH, $200, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #765, CASH, $200, Court: Circuit Court West
- Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #762, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court
DOUGHERTY, RICKY JAMES
Age: 38
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #760, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Co