Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MURPHY, RYAN JOEL Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #769, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East



RASMUSSEN, BRENDON JON Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #768, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East



EVANS, AMBER NECOL Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



CONIGILIO, JON CHRISTOPHER Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #766, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



WHELAN, JENNIFER JOANN Age: 38 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #761, CASH, $200, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #765, CASH, $200, Court: Circuit Court West

Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation Status: PENDING, Bond: #762, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court

