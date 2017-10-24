0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MURPHY, RYAN JOEL

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #769, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

RASMUSSEN, BRENDON JON

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #768, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

EVANS, AMBER NECOL

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy
    • Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

CONIGILIO, JON CHRISTOPHER

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #766, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

WHELAN, JENNIFER JOANN

Age: 38
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #761, CASH, $200, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #765, CASH, $200, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #762, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court

DOUGHERTY, RICKY JAMES

Age: 38
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #760, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Co