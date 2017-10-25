Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 25

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GALLAGHER, ASHLEY ROSE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #780, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #779, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #784, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
TYAN, TIMOTHY
Age: 36
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #783, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BALDWIN, ROBERT KEITH
Age: 27
Address: NAMPA, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #773, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
WILLIAMS, DEANDRE L
Age: 27
Address: BELLVILLE, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: , Bond: #774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SULLIVAN, MARVIN RAMIREZ
Age: 25
Address: ROMULUS, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
PHILPOT, MICHAEL DERRICK
Age: 66
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MASON, DURRELL STEVIN
Age: 50
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: , Bond: #775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: , Bond: #781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #772, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #771, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court
BONNER, AKINS CERVANTEES
Age: 30
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: , Bond: #776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West