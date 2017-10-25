0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 25

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GALLAGHER, ASHLEY ROSE

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #780, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #779, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #784, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

TYAN, TIMOTHY

Age: 36
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #783, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BALDWIN, ROBERT KEITH

Age: 27
Address: NAMPA, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #773, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

WILLIAMS, DEANDRE L

Age: 27
Address: BELLVILLE, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: , Bond: #774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SULLIVAN, MARVIN RAMIREZ

Age: 25
Address: ROMULUS, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

PHILPOT, MICHAEL DERRICK

Age: 66
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MASON, DURRELL STEVIN

Age: 50
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: , Bond: #775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: , Bond: #781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #772, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #771, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court

BONNER, AKINS CERVANTEES

Age: 30
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: , Bond: #776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 