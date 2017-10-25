Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 25

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GALLAGHER, ASHLEY ROSE Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #780, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #779, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #784, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



TYAN, TIMOTHY Age: 36 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #783, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



BALDWIN, ROBERT KEITH Age: 27 Address: NAMPA, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #773, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East



WILLIAMS, DEANDRE L Age: 27 Address: BELLVILLE, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: , Bond: #774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



SULLIVAN, MARVIN RAMIREZ Age: 25 Address: ROMULUS, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



PHILPOT, MICHAEL DERRICK Age: 66 Address: DETROIT, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



MASON, DURRELL STEVIN Age: 50 Address: DETROIT, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: , Bond: #775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Entry Status: , Bond: #781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #772, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #771, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court

