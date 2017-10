Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 26

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TORRONTEGUI, JOSE ANTONIO Age: 71 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-25 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Cruelty to Animals (Torture) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



PORTER, JAKOB EDWARD Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2017-10-25 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court