Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 27

FOUTZ, SHALON LOUISE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #788, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



TIPPETTS, BRANDON MICHAEL Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #787, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



KRAMER, KEVIN LEE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGWS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #785, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #786, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

