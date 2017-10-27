0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 27

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FOUTZ, SHALON LOUISE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #788, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

TIPPETTS, BRANDON MICHAEL

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #787, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

KRAMER, KEVIN LEE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGWS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #785, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #786, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOGANSON, DAVID ALLAN

Age: 20
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

 