Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 27

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
FOUTZ, SHALON LOUISE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #788, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
TIPPETTS, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #787, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
KRAMER, KEVIN LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGWS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #785, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #786, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOGANSON, DAVID ALLAN
Age: 20
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO