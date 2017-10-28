Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KRAMER, KEVIN LEE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #799, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



KERSEY, CHRISTOPHER DARRELL Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Open Container Status: , Bond: #797, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #796, CASH, $1065, Court: GR Municipal Court



CARY, TARA NICHOLE Age: 35 Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #792, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Identity Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Construction Zone – 11 to 15 mph Over Limit Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #794, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



MUNZ, JENNA MARIE Age: 27 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO

HATCH, PATRICIA MECHELLE Age: 47 Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO

GRIFFIN, BRADLEY SCOTT Age: 35 Address: HERRIMAN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #790, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

