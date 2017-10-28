Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
KRAMER, KEVIN LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #799, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
KERSEY, CHRISTOPHER DARRELL
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Open Container
- Status: , Bond: #797, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #796, CASH, $1065, Court: GR Municipal Court
CARY, TARA NICHOLE
Age: 35
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #792, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Identity Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Construction Zone – 11 to 15 mph Over Limit
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #794, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
MUNZ, JENNA MARIE
Age: 27
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
HATCH, PATRICIA MECHELLE
Age: 47
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
GRIFFIN, BRADLEY SCOTT
Age: 35
Address: HERRIMAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #790, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
<