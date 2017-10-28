0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KRAMER, KEVIN LEE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #799, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

KERSEY, CHRISTOPHER DARRELL

Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Open Container
    • Status: , Bond: #797, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #796, CASH, $1065, Court: GR Municipal Court

CARY, TARA NICHOLE

Age: 35
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #792, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Identity Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Construction Zone – 11 to 15 mph Over Limit
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #794, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

MUNZ, JENNA MARIE

Age: 27
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

HATCH, PATRICIA MECHELLE

Age: 47
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

GRIFFIN, BRADLEY SCOTT

Age: 35
Address: HERRIMAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #790, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

 

