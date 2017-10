Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PARKER, MELISSA ANN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



HOALST, SAMUEL STEVEN Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #811, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #812, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #813, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



GAYLOR, DAVID W Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #814, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Resist Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #809, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: GR Municipal Court



WHITE, SYDNEE ANN Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #808, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



HALE, KASH ADAM Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #807, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



CHAPMAN, PATRICK W Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Exceed 80 Mph On Intrst (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #806, SURETY OR CASH, $155, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



OLAH, CAMEL NELSON Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #804, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #803, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #800, CASH, $625, Court: Circuit Court West

Speeding – Construction Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #802, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court West

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #801, CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court