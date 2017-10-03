0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 3

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ, KIESHA MARIE

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

KARPYAK, JOSEPH ADAM

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-02
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 