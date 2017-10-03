Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 3

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ, KIESHA MARIE Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO Status: PENDING, Bond: #598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

