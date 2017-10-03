Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 3

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MARTINEZ, KIESHA MARIE
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KARPYAK, JOSEPH ADAM
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-02
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East