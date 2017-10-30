Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 30

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FORESMAN, SAMUEL BRYANT Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #826, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



GEER, ANDREW MARK Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #824, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #827, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East



PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



SIMMONS, JASON DEAN Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #820, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



STOVER-MALONE, QUYNN ROSE Age: 19 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #821, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #822, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #823, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East



HOLLINESS-RANSOM, ANTRES DAMION Age: 20 Address: FORT WAYNE, IN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



BOLTON, KYLE ALLEN Age: 26 Address: FORT WAYNE, IN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



MAGEE JR, MACK CORNOR Age: 61 Address: FORT WAYNE, IN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

