CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 30

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FORESMAN, SAMUEL BRYANT

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #826, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

GEER, ANDREW MARK

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #824, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #827, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

SIMMONS, JASON DEAN

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #820, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

STOVER-MALONE, QUYNN ROSE

Age: 19
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #821, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #822, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #823, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

HOLLINESS-RANSOM, ANTRES DAMION

Age: 20
Address: FORT WAYNE, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BOLTON, KYLE ALLEN

Age: 26
Address: FORT WAYNE, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MAGEE JR, MACK CORNOR

Age: 61
Address: FORT WAYNE, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

