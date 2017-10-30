Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 30

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
FORESMAN, SAMUEL BRYANT
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #826, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
GEER, ANDREW MARK
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #824, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #827, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
SIMMONS, JASON DEAN
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #820, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
STOVER-MALONE, QUYNN ROSE
Age: 19
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #821, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #822, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #823, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
HOLLINESS-RANSOM, ANTRES DAMION
Age: 20
Address: FORT WAYNE, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BOLTON, KYLE ALLEN
Age: 26
Address: FORT WAYNE, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MAGEE JR, MACK CORNOR
Age: 61
Address: FORT WAYNE, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
