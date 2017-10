Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 31

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CALLES RODRIGUEZ, ADAN RUDY Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #833, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East



HALSTEN, EDWARD CHARLES Age: 28 Address: KEMMERER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



GLEED, DONNEL TRISTON Age: 20 Address: ETNA, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO

LELL, BILLY JACK Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #831, CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East



ZAMUDIO PAEZ, KARLA SUGEY Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East